How to stop a headache in just 3 minutes! The result was a surprise!

Why are you wasting money on expensive pills and poison your body with pain pills at the time, when you can, in just 5 minutes, to make this natural drink with salt and lemon in your home which will remove the headache.
Those people who often suffer from migraines, you know how unbearable pain. Headache makes life terrible, and sometimes even migraine resistant to painkillers. However, today we want to tell you one method that will help you to ease the pain.
It is a method of traditional medicine that neutralizes the pain within a few minutes, but the drink has a slightly unpleasant taste.
The method of treatment is simple — you’ll need Himalayan salt, a little lemon peel and lemon juice.
How to stop a headache
First, you need to choose a very high quality salt. The best salt is Himalayan, as it is rich in variety of minerals (you can buy it in large supermarkets and shops of organic food).
This salt contains 84 elements! Himalayan salt is so good that can save you from headaches and migraines, it can stimulate the immune system, to increase the level of serotonin in the blood, and to normalize the acid-alkaline balance in the body.
The recipe is very simple. You have to squeeze two lemons, add two teaspoons of Himalayan salt, and then RUB the lemon zest. Mix all the ingredients together and put the mixture into a large container. After that you need to add 1 Cup of water (200 ml), stir the mixture again and drink it in one gulp. The taste of this powerful drink is slightly unpleasant, but it is a powerful mixture of works in a few minutes.
IMPORTANT: If you suffer from high blood pressure, consult with your doctor before to try this remedy.