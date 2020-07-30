How to stop spam calls and to protect yourself from fraud: 8 ways
Automatic calls are not only annoying and distract from everyday Affairs, but also can cause serious damage to your finances. In this publication, from the Rider’s Digest you will learn how to get rid of unwanted calls and protect yourself from scams that may try to ferret out your personal information over the phone.
Automatic calls are so popular because it is simple and inexpensive and most effective method of communication with a potential client. Therefore, many companies use it, said Jeff galak (Jeff Galak), associate Professor of marketing in the Tepper School of Business Carnegie Mellon.
However, the lack of people making these calls, and replace them with robots increases the risk that your contacts will be in the hands of the marketer, or, worse, of fraud.
How to get rid of annoying calls, you will learn below.
Here are 8 effective ways:
- Sign up to the Do Not Call Registry
This is the first step to protect yourself from annoying calls of robocallers if you live in America. For this you just need to register your number in Do Not Call Registry. You can do this by calling 1-888-382-1222 (just make sure you call from the number you want to add to the registry), or by visiting the website donotcall.gov and adding each number manually.
- To block numbers
The second method involves the block every number from which the call roborally. Most smartphones have a function with which you can block calls from a certain number. “Try to do it consistently for a week or two and you will see a decrease in the number of incoming calls,” says Michael Alexis (Michael, Alexis), CEO of TeamBuilding.
- Stop answering calls
“Good advice — to stop answering unknown numbers. Thus, your line will not be considered as “active” and they’ll stop” — tells Grant Aldrich (Grant Aldrich), General Director OnlineDegree.com.
- Use applications that block calls from robocalls
For example, the application of Mr. Number and Hiya. “I would definitely recommend this as a way to reduce the number of robocalls that bother you. This will allow you to avoid them completely, but the app will block the call and will tell you that it was spam,” said Rex Freiberger (Rex Freiberger), CEO of Gadget Review.
- Set phone to “do Not disturb”
To activate this mode, you can in the settings of the smartphone. This saves you from any calls from unknown numbers, it is always possible to specify which phone numbers you wish to receive calls, said Julie Campbell (Julia Campbell), an expert on cyber security.
- Ask for help from the wireless carrier
Verizon, the largest by number of subscribers the cellular operator in the US, introduced new services to help customers to avoid illegal looting. A new service “call Filter” offers a warning about spam and the new protection robocalls for their wireless customers.
Service Samsung SmartCall informs you that a call that you receive, comes from the famous robocaller. Google also has a spam blocker which will warn you if you get a call from a robot, and your screen will turn red, said Steven J. J. Weisman (Steven J. J. Weisman), an expert on identity theft and cybersecurity.
- Don’t answer the questions
Often, fraudsters are trying to create a sense of urgency and inspire fear in a potential victim. For example, you can assert that you owe the IRS and will be arrested if you do not repay the debt. Or you may receive a call supposedly from your Bank, an employee which will warn you about fraud and will be asked to provide information about your card to “help” you.
“If you believe you were contacted by a scammer, hang up and visit the official number of the company, organization or private person, then call this number yourself and verify the information,” said Greg Menken (Greg Mahnken), analyst of the credit industry, from Credit Card Insider.
- Forward unknown calls to Voicemail
On iOS and Samsung you can make all calls from unknown numbers to be forwarded to voice mail, suggested Strazzulla Phil (Phil Strazzulla), CEO and founder of Select Software Reviews.
Fraud during a pandemic: how to protect yourself
In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, many scammers are looking for ways to “earn”. As of 18 may to the attention of the FTC has been shared almost 5000 scams related coronavirus. In total, the Americans suffered losses of more than $35 million, says expert on digital technologies Dave dykes (Dave Dykes), which is a study conducted by transactional Service networks (Transaction Network Services, TNS).
Here are some of the most common scams, which, according to TNS, you should know:
- Fraud and contact tracing. In conditions when States are implementing initiatives to keep track of your contacts, the scammers are playing on consumer fears by posing as health workers with robocalls and robotext. Fraudulently they’re trying to get people to give up personal information and money.
- Incentive check. This is a new and sophisticated Scam, which aims to entice the user to a realistic web page IRS where scammers ask their victims to provide personal information in order to receive incentive check. Once the victim enters all the information, it is redirected to the real web site of the IRS that the fraud was less suspicious.
- Fraud associated with tests to detect COVID-19 and PPE. This Scam works because many people don’t know how much they need scarce products such as test kits, masks, gloves. This lack of trying to cash in scammers.
