How to sunbathe without harm to health
Uncontrolled sunburn can be very dangerous to your health
With the onset of warm days we’re all running to sunbathe, forgetting about the danger. Dietitian and nutritionist Svetlana nikitchuk told on his page on Instagram, what can threaten excessive sun exposure and how to sunbathe correctly.
“Uncontrolled sun is a two time bombs”, — said the expert.
1. The first danger is of premature aging
Scientifically proven under sunlight, the skin ages faster. In women older than 30 years, the skin is prone to wrinkles, so we need less out of the sun.
2. The second danger is skin cancer
Wrinkles are not the worst. Excess ultraviolet radiation can cause skin cancer (melanoma). This sad diagnosis has become increasingly common.
It is undesirable to take long sun baths for people with very fair skin and those who have many body moles.
To avoid danger, remember:
1. The best time for sunbathing — morning until 11: 00 and afternoon after 16: 00. The sun is not so active.
2. Be sure to apply a body cream or spray protective action.
3. In the first days of recreation use means with a protection factor of not less than 50, gradually reducing the protection.
4. To burn skin and be without a beach. The protective agent is required and during excursions or walks around the city.
5. For the first tan enough for 5-15 minutes. A long time can cause burns.
6. Use before beach perfumes based on alcohol can cause allergies, rashes and pigmentation spots.
7. A cool shower after sunbathing to cool and cleanse the skin. And special tools will help her to regain lost moisture.
8. Use creams and lotions after-sun, natural components such as chamomile or aloe.
So the long-awaited sun will benefit, and the tan will be without prejudice to health.