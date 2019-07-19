How to survive the summer heat cores

| July 19, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Doctors advise to drink plenty of water.

Как пережить летнюю жару сердечникам

In summer, the heart begins to work actively, also expands blood vessels and decreases blood pressure.

The body loses enough moisture, but doctors do not advise to drink a lot of water, so as not to provoke shortness of breath and swelling.

People who suffer from heart disease, doctors recommended to drink 1 litre of fluid a day.

According to cardiologists, “cores”, you should try to avoid the heat and temperature changes. A good solution for people with heart disease called the holiday cottage, but do not overdo it with the work on the beds.

Doctors recommend a special diet that includes the consumption of fruits and vegetables, and seafood.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.