How to tempt a tycoon-tips from Anna Sedokova
Popular singer Anna Sedokova, who told us earlier, how to increase lips without plastic surgery, shared new vital tips for modern women. The star revealed the secrets of how to seduce oligarch and marry him to himself. Their methods, she shared with the publication Teleprogramma.pro.
According to Anna, whose heart freely now, every eligible bachelor is your key. And to pick him up, you need to know the person well, his experienced trauma and Hobbies.
“The way that Roman Abramovich went with his second wife, an extraordinary woman by Daria Zhukova, means a lot to him because he has changed a lot during this time and learned a lot from the woman he loved. This experience will be hard to kill. He will always compare the new chosen one that so many did for him. If you want to capture the heart of the bachelor, it should correspond to the level of this man. First, the time of the Cinderellas are gone. The Prince first saw Cinderella at the ball when she was with a beautiful makeup with the hair. Secondly, you need to work on yourself. I’m not talking about plastic surgery and hair extensions or nails, and the brain,” believes Sedokova.
She says that a man will never be an interesting woman who does not understand the art, doesn’t attend the exhibition — this he would simply be nothing to talk about.
“If a woman approach the Novel on the opening of the exhibition and talking about a painting, tell the facts that he does not know she will have a chance to get his attention. If someone hopes to interest only due to its stunning looks, it will never happen”, — says the experience of the singer.
Another rule of the conquest of the rich and famous — never say “Yes” to the first sentence of anything. Man, it is important to win.
“Well-known bachelors are used to, they all just given — they are tired of this”, — said Sedokova.
We will remind, Anna Sedokova now not married. Her first husband was a famous football player Valentin Belkevich. From him, the singer gave birth to a daughter Alina. But the marriage soon collapsed. The second time Anna had married a businessman Maxim Chernyavskiy, which gave birth to a daughter Monica. But these relations gave a crack. After the divorce, Anna was attributed to many novels. She was getting married for the third time for a young Russian oligarch Artem Komarov, which gave birth to the son of Hector. But the wedding did not take place, Anna brings up her son alone and remembers about his father.
