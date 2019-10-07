How to treat back pain without medication
Complaints of back pain is the most common cause of treatment to General practitioners among middle and older age. There are various natural ways that will help to reduce the severity of the pain data.
Ice compress. Back pain caused by inflammatory processes that are amenable to cold compresses. They can be used to numb the areas where inflammation, which will reduce the level of pain. Apply compresses for 15-20 minutes straight to the site of pain, repeat it two or three times.
Massage. Massage therapy increases blood flow to the inflamed areas, which reduces pain. It also helps to relax the muscles, which is also very important. In addition, stress can exacerbate pain, and massage is an excellent stress Buster.
Bath with Epsom salts. Another good option reducing the level of inflammation. Magnesium sulfate, which is contained in this salt reacts with inflamed skin and helps to numb. Bathing also reduces the level of stress and anxiety.
Proper nutrition. Quite often chronic back pain caused by a deficiency of vitamin B12. To run it use products such as eggs, lean milk, yogurt and cheese.
Bromelain. This ingredient from pineapple has anti-inflammatory action that helps reduce back pain. In General, pineapple is a natural painkiller. Drink half a Cup of pineapples every day in order to reduce the level of inflammation, you can drink and pineapple juice.