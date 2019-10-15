How to understand what high cholesterol?
Elevated levels of cholesterol in the body increases the chances of cardiovascular diseases. This is not always about high cholesterol say some bright symptoms. How to understand what is the problem?
Cholesterol is an organic fatlike substance that is produced by the body (liver) and also supplied him with food (eggs, cheese, shellfish, fatty meat). Distinguish between “good” cholesterol (high-density lipoproteins, HDL and “bad” cholesterol (low-density lipoproteins, LDL). Health dangerous, primarily, to increase “bad” cholesterol, making the person prone to atherosclerosis.
From the point of view of science increased cholesterol in the blood can be associated with genetics and also with the influence of malnutrition, the use of a large number of products with a high content of TRANS fats together with unhealthy habits, Smoking and lack of exercise. In addition, the cholesterol level can be affected by such factors as age, chronic disease, gender.
How to understand that the level of cholesterol in the body is elevated? Doctors say that high cholesterol may not have symptoms. Among the signs that indicate a very high level of cholesterol, are the following:
To find out your cholesterol, you need to take a blood test. The most effective way to control cholesterol in the body is the diet and healthy habits. This, in particular, recommend the scientists.