How to understand what your liver started having problems
Currently, 30% of the adult population suffers from liver disease, say doctors. The most private of them hepatosis, hepatitis, fibrosis and cirrhosis.
First symptoms of liver pathologies similar to catarrhal manifestations: fatigue, weakness.
If there was pain or heaviness in the right hypochondrium, it indicates that the organ has increased in size. May appear more alarming symptoms: bitter taste in the mouth, heartburn, nausea and vomiting.
Sometimes liver disease is accompanied by yellowing of the skin, allergies and itching. In injuries of this organ affects the nervous system, so that the irritability – is also a worrisome symptom.
This is a common symptoms of liver disease. There are also those that characterize certain diseases more specifically.
Thus, steatosis occurs virtually asymptomatic. You can feel discomfort and heaviness in the right hypochondrium. The changes seen on ultrasound.
The symptoms of hepatitis. To have these added characteristics: a marked decrease in appetite, problems with digestion, increase in blood of enzymes such as alanine – and aspartate aminotransferase.
Symptoms of cirrhosis: weakness, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, flatulence, diarrhea.
Symptoms of liver cancer: an increase in the size of the stomach, nosebleeds, anemia, swelling, fever. Patients often complain of a pulling pain in the lumbar region that occurs with prolonged walking and physical activity.