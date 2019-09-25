How to use deodorant to not hurt yourself
Dermatologist Alex Eden told how to use deodorant and antiperspirant that they are not harmed.
Deodorants and antiperspirants differ greatly. The first aims to prevent the active growth of bacteria causing unpleasant smell and are used in case of moderate perspiration. The second helps to ensure that sweat is not produced in principle, and is only used for excessive sweating.
The deodorant effect is about 6 hours. The antiperspirant has a more lasting effect, it blocks the production of sweat with aluminum salts. According to the doctor, they are used once in 3-10 days, i.e. they’re not meant for daily use.
Any tool must be applied to clean, dry skin. If you like a day or two, and then decided to smear your armpits with deodorant, it makes no sense, because there is already a real Paradise for bacteria. The first thing you need to wash.
The physician emphasizes that to apply means against sweat after hair removal in any case impossible. Must pass at least a day. When you go to the gym, it is better not to use anything except soap and water.
The presence of hair in the armpits is an excellent environment for microorganisms and their active growth and, therefore, increases the smell of sweat.