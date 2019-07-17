How to use diet to protect the body from cancer
If “facilitate” the diet by 300 kcal, which, for example, a person receives from unhealthy snacks, it reduces the risk of weight serious diseases, established. the American researchers.
Specialists from the medical center at Duke University carried out an experiment that showed that reducing the daily intake somewhere in the 300 kcal, provided a sufficiently long practice starts in the body the processes leading to weight loss and health improvement.
“After reducing caloric intake improvements in health arise not only because of weight loss. There are some more complex metabolic changes, which are also very important. There is a mechanism that we still do not understand, but it really leads to a significant improvement in the body,” said the study’s lead author Professor William Kraus.
In the experiment, the diet with a reduced amount of calories the volunteers had for two years. As a result, people had to experiment overweight, happened a 10 percent weight loss. They also improve cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and decreased risks of metabolic diseases.
“After two years of following the diet, reduced by 300 kcal, there was recorded a decrease of the biomarker, an indicator of chronic inflammation associated with cardiovascular disease, cancer and decline in cognitive functions,” — said the authors of the study.
Scientists believe that this reduction in calories improves the health and increases the protection from dangerous diseases not only in people with excess weight, but is quite slim.