How to use the formula to calculate your daily calorie intake
Basic metabolic rate is the daily requirement of calories necessary to maintain his life. You can use it as the basis for calculation of turnover capacity, which describes actual consumption of calories.
Explain how to calculate basal metabolic rate.
How many calories consume per day depends on several factors. Age and weight play a role, as well as size and gender. Your daily activity also has a huge impact: whether you sit at a Desk all day or work a lot, for example, at work, writes Focus.
Calculate basal metabolic rate
If you want to know how many calories your body needs on a daily basis, you first need to figure out what your basic metabolism. Nutritionists and physiologists understand the basic metabolic rate as the amount of calories needed by the body at least once a day to maintain all functions. They also call it “basic metabolic rate”.
In the so-called Harris-Benedict equation you include all the important factors such as gender, height, weight and age.
For women the formula is:
655 + (9.5 x weight in kg) + (1.9 x size in cm) — (4,7 x age in years)
Men expect your basic metabolic rate using this formula:
66 + (13.8 x weight in kg) + (5.0 x size in cm) — (6.8 x age in years)
Example:
Miriam, 33 years, growth 169 cm, weight 56 kg. She enters this information into the Harris-Benedict equation.
655 + (9.5 x 56 kg) + (1.9 x 169 cm) — (4.7 x 33) = 1353
Number 1353 indicates the basic speed of a metabolism of Miriam in calories.
With a basic level of metabolism, you know just what your body consumes at the very least, every calorie in a day. It doesn’t account for how much you move daily, go to the commuter train, go up the stairs to the office or Jogging.
So, if you want to know what your total caloric need, you need another value, energy circulation, also known as PAL (physical activity level). It is calculated on the basis of various factors, which are based on the level of human activity.
These factors:
just sit or lie down: 1.2 (sleep)
— sitting, with virtually no physical activity: 1,4 — 1,5 (office work)
— to sit, walk and stand: of 1.6 — 1.7 (teachers, students)
— mainly standing and walking: 1,8 — 1,9 (salesman, waiter, artisan)
— physically demanding work: 2,0-2,4 (farmers, builders)
These factors are multiplied by the number of hours that it takes each action. Then count all values together and divide the result by 24. You will then receive a daily average value.
Example:
Miriam figured out her basic conversion, but now wants to know how high its performance.
Miriam — engineer, so she sits a lot but also need to walk a few sections on foot on a construction site. She works 8 hours a day. Miriam is also a passionate swimmer and trains an hour a day. The rest of the day, the 7 hours she spends driving to work, shopping and lying on the couch, and for other entertaining activities.
These values are calculated Miriam:
(1.6 x 8) + (1.2 x 8) + (2.0 x 1) + (1.2 x 7) = 32,8
The number of shares Miriam 24, and thus receives a PAL of 1.4. Now, to calculate the energy turnover, it multiplies your PAL on his basal metabolic rate:
1.3 x 1353 = 1894,2
Daily calorie needs what is 1894 kcal.
Please note that the calculations and results are approximate. The body differs from person to person, and on a daily calorie intake is influenced by many factors that cannot be summed up in the formula. So just consider your result as a starting point.