How to vote early in Toronto in the Federal election 2019 (PHOTO)

To vote early in Canada in the Federal election in 2019 is easier than you think.

Election day is Monday, October 21, and although the candidates still in full busy promoting their political platforms, there are several ways how to end my civic duty early.

If you can’t wait to cast your ballot, here are the ways to vote before election day.

Early voting days

You can vote at your polling place from Friday, October 11 to Monday, October 14, from 9 am to 9 PM.

To learn where is your polling place, check your information card voter you had to get in the mail. Or you can call your nearest electoral office, Elections Canada, which can be found by entering your postcode on the website of Information Service for voters (https://www.elections.ca/scripts/vis/FindED?L=e&PAGEID=20).

On the campus

Students, faculty and staff of the universities and colleges can vote on campus from Saturday, October 5 through Wednesday, October 9, from morning to evening.

Campuses Toronto who participate in early voting:

Centennial College

George Brown College

Ryerson University

Seneca College

The University of Toronto (in downtown and in MISSISSAUGA)

York University

Check with your educational institution campus, location and time.

Vote by mail

If you’re not physically reside in the city or country to vote on 21 Oct, you can apply online (https://www.elections.ca/content2.aspx?section=svr&dir=app&document=page-b&lang=e) a special set for balloting, which allows you to vote from anywhere in the world.

If you are outside the country, you have the option to use an email address for the canadian Embassy or Consulate in your quality, but you will have to negotiate with them in advance.

For online applications you will need a digital version of at least two documents with your photo, name and current address. This can be a driving licence, medical card, phone bills and Bank statements.

Or if you are in the country at this point, You can bring any of these documents to the nearest office of Elections Canada. Please note that you will be asked to take an oath.

Your spetskomplekt to vote must be:

special ballot

a pure white envelope

an envelope with your name, the name of the constituency and the signature

reverse envelope

voting instructions

Keep in mind that you must apply for your special ballot as soon as possible: deadline, when employees of Elections Canada can take filled out and sent to you by post Bulletin, 15 October.

The Offices Of Elections Canada

Use the so-called special voting process to choose their candidate during the period from now until 6 PM on 15 October 2019.

As well as voting by mail, you will need to provide proof of identity and address in person at your nearest Elections Canada office. Go there personally, and you’ll be able to vote before the actual election day.