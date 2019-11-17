How to win the war in PMS? Says the gynecologist
PMS is a nasty set of symptoms, which catches about half of women a few days before the onset of menses. But this does not make them other people the impact of PMS on personality change are greatly exaggerated. Obstetrician-gynecologist from UK Vanessa McKay talks about what PMS is different from premenstrual dysphoric disorder, as well as on how to ease the symptoms.
“Predmenstrualnogo dysphoric disorder is what is called PMS in the square. Not just in a bad mood and fatigue, and global mood disorder to the point of depression and suicidal thoughts. According to statistics, this disorder suffer from 3 to 8% of women. The fact that the hormones that are produced by the ovaries, affect the pituitary gland and the hypothalamus, and those responsible for the production of serotonin. This does not necessarily mean that there are diseases, lack of and excess hormones, it is more about sensitivity,” says Vaness McKay.
If we talk about the classic ICP, they suffer for approximately 35-45% of women. Sometimes require medical intervention, and sometimes you can try to make your life simple and available means.
Physical activity
If serotonin is not enough, so we had to help develop it. For example, exercise is a great option. Good for mood, health and figure. Most importantly, don’t need extreme – walks in the Park, practicing at home or visiting the section of yoga is enough.
Often, but gradually
This diet will not allow sharp jumps in blood sugar that contribute to a depressed state.
Without alcohol and caffeine
Alcohol and caffeine negatively affects the nervous system, and with it now so not everything is in order. Coffee will increase the anxiety level, and alcohol will exacerbate a bad mood.
Eat more foods with calcium
The study showed that the group of women who each day consumed 500 mg of calcium are less likely to suffer from PMS. Foods rich in calcium: almonds, bananas, cottage cheese, sesame seeds.