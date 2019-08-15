How useful buckwheat and how to cook it
Buckwheat is considered to be Superfoods is very useful croup. And best of all, buckwheat can be combined with almost any food.
Buckwheat is one of the most popular products among athletes. This cereal is rich in protein, contains many vitamins and minerals, and also helps to regulate the level of sugar and cholesterol in the blood.
The buckwheat compared to other cereals, very low glycemic index. It is a source of long carbohydrates and amino acids, which are essential for building muscle. Buckwheat is recommended as a helper in the regulation of cholesterol and blood sugar. This porridge helps to establish the metabolism and the digestion and nourishes the body with useful substances. It contains vitamins a, b, E, PP, calcium, potassium, chlorine, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, sulfur, iron, zinc, copper, silicon, molybdenum, boron.
Before cooking buckwheat need to touch, to remove the debris. Grits should be washed under running water. It is recommended to pour cereal with water in proportion 1:2, but you can add less or more liquid depending on what consistency you want. After boiling, turn the stove on low heat and cook the buckwheat for about 20 minutes. To buckwheat crumbly, no need to stir it during cooking.
Especially good that buckwheat not only goes well with meat dishes, vegetables and different sauces, but delicious all by itself. Porridge can be boiled in water, milk or even broth. To prepare cereal, you can add meat, fresh or steamed vegetables, fried or stewed mushrooms, tomato sauce or yogurt – a lot of options. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different combinations.