How vacation affects life expectancy
It’s not just about the long-awaited vacation, which is necessary for all systems of the body. On vacation reduces risk of heart disease.
Do we bask on the beaches or ski, vacation is definitely a rewarding pastime.
Previously, it was assumed that the vacation is necessary to our health because it helps to make a break in work, to reduce stress levels, to get rid of problems caused by work overload, positive energy for the next 11 months and just to lighten the mood. And now a new study has shown that the holiday extends the life of man largely because reducing the probability of occurrence of the metabolic syndrome. So called a number of disorders like hypertension and arteriosclerosis, which together increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and type II diabetes.
After each of the vacations a person takes, the risk of metabolic syndrome reduced by a quarter, that is 25%. A scientist from Syracuse University in new York found that the more active vacationers, people rarely faced with cardiovascular disease, because he metabolic syndrome is a condition whose risk can be reduced. In particular, this can be achieved by losing excess weight, physical activity and Smoking cessation. But the influence of the holiday until recently, scientists had known not so much.
Their findings they made during observations of the 63 health workers who visited holidays with pay. All they had to do blood tests, they also measured waist size. The results showed that increasing the number of holidays does reduce the probability of metabolic syndrome.