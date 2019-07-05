How was the military parade for Independence Day in Washington. PHOTO. VIDEO
July 4 in the United States for the first time in 27 years, held a military parade in Washington. It was timed to the independence Day of the country.
A parade was held with the participation of the air force, air group “Blue angels” and battle tanks M1 Abrams.
The idea of the parade is vested in the President Donald Trump, which was inspired by the event event, timed to coincide with Bastille Day, which he visited in Paris in 2017.
Donald trump was the first in nearly 70 years, the American President, who this day made a speech to the nation in the historical center of Washington.
He gave a speech from the podium installed in the pedestrian area of the National Mall runs from the Capitol building to the memorial to Abraham Lincoln.
In his speech, trump talked a lot about the history of the United States, and paid special attention to the military. To read about their contents here.
After the President’s speech over the center of Washington, a parade of military aviation with the participation of fighter aircraft, helicopters and strategic bombers B-2 Spirit. Also, the city has taken a few tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Because the city authorities did not give consent to the Pentagon for the passage of armored vehicles through the streets of Washington because of the danger of damage to roadway, combat vehicles, it was decided to install a special platform.
But two Bradley fighting vehicles near the Lincoln Memorial journalists on the eve of count two M1A1 Abrams, one Hummer SUV and one recovery vehicle М88. How much money was spent on parade, were not disclosed.
The previous military parade was held in new York and Washington in 1991 in honor of the victory over Iraqi forces in the Gulf war (operation “desert Storm”).
We collected photos and videos from the celebration.