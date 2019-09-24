How will global climate strike in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Global climate strike in Toronto, is expected to become the biggest protest against climate change ever organized in the city.

Young activists around the world participate in a mass movement demanding immediate action to prevent the global climate crisis.

Strike at the head of which stood Teens, already are around the world, but climate strike in Toronto will be held Friday, September 27.

Sailed on a yacht with a zero carbon footprint, activist Greta Thunberg, who became the face of the ethics of strikes, last week, was up on stage to appeal to more than 1.1 million students who flooded the streets of Manhattan.

However, not only teenagers, but any who care about the future of the planet (and who, probably suffering from climate anxiety: mental illness, growing on the background of thoughts about the impending doom of the Earth), can participate in the action along with young people.

Briefly about the global climate strike in Toronto:

Global climate strike will take place September 27, from 11:00 to 14:00.

The rally will start at Queen’s Park at 11 am, then around noon, protesters will March along University Avenue towards the Bay, and then back to Queen’s Park.

The event will be organized For Future Fridays, and supported by Union activists, United under the name S27 Coalition.

This group is led by the organization “TO Climate Justice”, composed of representatives of such groups as Parents for Future (Parents for the future), Indigenous Climate Action (Indigenous peoples in the fight against climate change), Toronto Environment Alliance (Environmental Alliance Toronto), Greenpeace and the David Suzuki Foundation.

The coalition has compiled a list of seven requirements that “reflect the General slogans of representatives of cross-cutting movements”, to which they belong. Here are some of them:

1) the Rights and sovereignty of indigenous peoples.

2) Protection of forests, lands and water sources.

3) Transition to state renewable energy and reduced national carbon emissions by 65% by 2030 with access to zero emissions by 2040.

4) the minimum wage should be 15 dollars, higher taxes on the rich.

5) Universal public services such as health and dental care, free higher education, right to housing and free public transport.

6) Justice for migrants and refugees, the status of all. This includes a waiver of deportation and access to public services.

After the rally, will host a concert in Queen’s Park, and the evening benefit concert at the Tranzac Club. Greenpeace invites you to participate in your project giant graffiti, which will be held before the start of the rally will begin at 10 a.m. in the southern part of Queen’s Park.