How will people eat in the future? It is true that meat is only artificial?
Would you like to eat a bowl of chips from a jellyfish? They will be in the menu in the near future: it is low in calories but rich in vitamin B12, magnesium and iron product. Futurists and biologists to forecast how mankind will eat in the next 5, 30 and 150 years.
LABORATORY MEAT. According to the researchers, most changes will affect the meat that we eat. In the first place – its quantity. Because by 2050, the Earth will live at least nine billion people, resources will be even less. By the time the protein-based diet will make it artificial meat.
FOOD BY PRESCRIPTION. In the next five years, doctors will begin to prescribe food for the prevention of chronic diseases. This can occur when the-biofortification will be widely adopted.
A-biofortification is the breeding of such varieties of fruits, vegetables or grains that contain extra nutrients. For example, there are rice, beans and sweet potatoes, are rich in iron, and wheat, beans and corn with a high concentration of zinc.
INSECTS. Insects have become a recognized source of high quality protein. Even those who hesitate to eat them, can eat them milled as flour or pasta. And, for example, spaghetti grasshoppers already exist.
It can help humanity solve the problem associated with the fact that now almost two-thirds of our food are only four crops: wheat, corn, rice and soybeans.
The MICROCHIPS. Microchips can track exactly when and what we need to eat, reminding that you need, for example, to eat a banana. Or, depending on how to change our approach to food, the chips may ask you to put on your skin vitamin patches.
The advent of microchips should not be expected in the near future, but it could happen over the next 150 years.
INDIVIDUAL APPROACH. The report’s authors believe that by 2050 we will be able to take a carrot from the store shelf and know exactly when it was planted, when it was harvested, and even her individual taste.
Such a forecast: “the New technological system and the growing need for more personalized information may soon allow users to “ultra-settings”. Soon we will be able to choose a mango at precisely the desired stage of maturity or even snacks, printed on a 3D printer with the desired amount of spices and salt.”
CRUNCHY JELLYFISH. In the next half century the increase in temperature of water in the oceans and reducing the number of predators can lead to an increase in the number of jellyfish. We are not accustomed to thinking about these creatures as something delicious, but recently researchers have found that jellyfish can be a nutritious snack.
“They have a lot of vitamin B12, magnesium and iron, but low in calories. Medusa can turn into crispy chips in just a few days. This can become a popular product in our diets,” say the authors of the report.
PATCH. After about 100 years, the lunch can be replaced by a vitamin patch, or pill. But this does not mean that the traditional way of eating will disappear – it will remain as an important part of establishing social ties and strengthening family relationships.
MILK MADE FROM ALGAE. I know, it sounds not very appetizing, but this product is no worse than soy, almond or oat milk.
In the next five years on the market for alternative proteins is expected sharp rise, so wait milk from algae is already in the next few years.
FARM IN SPACE. For missions to Mars aiming a space program. People will go to the Red planet in the coming decades, this means that they need space in the farm.
Researchers from the University of Guelph in Canada have grown plants in the chambers low-pressure or hypobaric chambers to simulate the thin atmosphere of the planet Mars. They seek to find out what plants can survive outside of the rigidly controlled greenhouses. Even if we do not grow plants in space, the obtained data can help to turn the desert on Earth into fertile farmland.
VEGETARIANS. To the extent that, as meat becomes more expensive, and the benefits of vegetarianism for the planet – all the more obvious, more and more people will become vegetarians. Go on a new diet now ready about 20 per cent of the population, and by 2050 there will be about half the population of Britain.
According to the materials of Metro