How will the economy fall of Ukraine
Deputy Chairman of the Office of the President Yulia Kovaliv said that in an optimistic scenario, the epidemic of coronavirus in Ukraine the fall of the economy in 2020 will reach 5% of GDP.
On it informs Interfax-Ukraine.
“In the optimistic scenario, coronavirus, we see a drop of 5% of GDP this year”, — said the Deputy head of OP during the online-discussion “СOVID-19”, which was organized by European business Association.
Koval said that the daily changing situation in Ukraine due to the spread of the coronavirus does not allow for macroeconomic forecasts.
Real GDP last year compared with the previous increased by 3.2 %. In 2018 the growth rate for the year was 3.4 %.
The Ministry of economic development estimated the level of reduction of GDP in January to 0.5 %, which was the first fall for the first time in 49 months.
Earlier, we wrote that the Chairman of the OECD stated that the pandemic coronavirus have undermined the global economy for years to come. According to him, the spread of СOVID-19 brought great losses, than the global financial crisis in 2008 and the terrorist attack in USA on 11 September 2001.
As reported by the portal “Hvilya”, the businessman Sear Kurchatov predicted to occur in Ukraine, a default due to pandemic coronavirus. He also explained, to be justified the decision on the Declaration of default.