Howard Stern’s Wife Beth Reveals Shocking Breast Cancer Scare
The wife of the Howard Stern, a popular Sirius XM radio host, explained in her post that her growth was called a fibroadenoma, which is a noncancerous breast tumor. Beth then encouraged all women, particularly her followers, to continue to get yearly mammograms stating that she felt all women were worthy of self-care.
Money Magazine. The twosome began fostering after their dog Bianca passed away. Shortly after their loss, Beth had stopped by her local high-kill shelter and made it her goal to find forever homes for the many cats she saw waiting to be adopted.
Beth Stern works with The North Shore Animal League in Long Island, New York, a rescue organization whom she has collaborated with for over 10 years. Her husband Howard Stern hosts a daily radio show on Sirius XM.