However, nothing new: the Russian propagandists caught in another lie
In Russia, another lie caught the Kremlin propagandists, who showed the story about the RAID on the Fund of struggle against corruption opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was recently sent under arrest.
So, people who came out of the office, hiding his face from the cameras, the journalists “Russia 1” was called by the staff of the FCO, “where, according to the investigation, laundered a lot of money.
“Only here in the frame of the investigators on the case that broke into the office of the Fund. However, nothing new” — sums up the”Lentec” and sarcastically commented on the photos taken during the protests in Moscow.
Material “15 years in prison and confiscation of property: in Russia intimidate the participants of peaceful protests,” read on the “FACTS”.
