However, nothing new: the Russian propagandists caught in another lie

Впрочем, ничего нового: российских пропагандистов поймали на очередной лжи

In Russia, another lie caught the Kremlin propagandists, who showed the story about the RAID on the Fund of struggle against corruption opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was recently sent under arrest.

So, people who came out of the office, hiding his face from the cameras, the journalists “Russia 1” was called by the staff of the FCO, “where, according to the investigation, laundered a lot of money.

“Only here in the frame of the investigators on the case that broke into the office of the Fund. However, nothing new” — sums up the”Lentec” and sarcastically commented on the photos taken during the protests in Moscow.

