How’s the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. VIDEO
Customs and border service of the USA has published a video that shows miles of new border wall in Arizona’s border with Mexico.
55-second video shows the new, higher barrier, replacing the 10-foot (3-meter) fence that asylum seekers and illegal immigrants could easily crack. Over the past year, hundreds of thousands of migrants came to the United States, mostly families from Central America with children.
“Construction crews continue work on a new boundary wall along the South-Eastern border near San Luis, Arizona. 2017 in collaboration with @USACEHQ along the border were built more than 60 miles (90 km), new walls and plans to complete 450 miles (724 km) to the end of 2020”, — stated in the message of customs and border protection.
Workers in Arizona and new Mexico continued to build higher border fences, funded by a national emergency Declaration of the President of the trump. Work includes replacement of a fence along the 46-mile section (74 km) of desert to the West of Santa Teresa, state of new Mexico, and two miles from the National monument to the “Cactus — organ pipe” in Arizona.
In Arizona, construction crews installed a 30-foot (9-meter-high) steel fence to replace old barriers near the border crossing known as an entry port to Luquillo.
At the site in new Mexico about 20 workers recently installed reinforcement cages for concrete footers along the track walls. On the platform stood a 50-foot crane.
Projects financed from funds initially allocated to the Ministry of defence. The money was redirected to a trump. The use of funds previously frozen by the courts of lower instance, and the trial continued.
However, last month the Supreme court cleared the way for use about 2.5 billion dollars — and, as expected, the defense officials will announce billions more over the wall this week.
The border wall, which would have paid Mexico was one of the main promises of trump during the campaign of 2016, when rallies MAGA (“let’s Make America great again”) sounded the cries of “Build a wall!”.
But Congress refused to Finance all this without any concessions from the trump team to protect “Dreamers” and other immigration issues.
This year it was allocated $ 1.4 billion, but the President wanted much more — not less than $ 25 billion. The administration has allocated 2.8 billion dollars in contracts for the barriers, covering 247 miles (397 km), all but 17 miles (27 km), will replace existing barriers instead of expanding coverage.
Environmentalists say that the construction of the wall would harm the habitat of wild animals and will block the migration of animals such as bighorn sheep and wolves. Environmentalists claim that the government illegally refused dozens of laws to begin construction on protected lands. In this regard, two cases are pending in Federal courts.