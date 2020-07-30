Huawei has become the world leader in sales of smartphones
The Chinese company overtook Samsung
Huawei in April-June of this year sold 55,8 million smartphones and is by 5% smaller than a year earlier.
In the second quarter of 2020, the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies for the first time came in first place in the world for smartphone sales, ahead of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics. This is evidenced by data research firm Canalys, reports Interfax-Ukraine.
In the previous nine years of sales was either Samsung or Apple.
According to Canalys, Huawei in April-June sold 55,8 million smartphones by 5% lower than a year earlier, while Samsung’s sales dropped by 30% because of problems caused by a coronavirus pandemic, to 53.7 million smartphones.
“This is a remarkable result that few could have predicted a year ago. If not COVID-19, this would not have happened,” — said Canalys chief analyst Ben Stanton.
Huawei is a leader in the Chinese market, where it sells 70% of its manufactured smartphones, writes MarketWatch. In the second quarter of the company’s sales in China grew by 8%, foreign deliveries fell by 27%.
“Huawei has extracted maximum benefit from the recovery of the Chinese economy to revive its operations for the sale of smartphones. Samsung introduced in China is very weak, its share is less than 1% of the market, while the key for the South Korean markets — Brazil, India, USA and Europe, exhausted by the pandemic and longaunay,” said Stanton.
Canalys analyst Mo Jia said that the victory of Huawei in the second quarter, rather, is symbolic and not indicative of major shifts in the smartphone market.
As Western governments make a Huawei in the “black list”, its strong position in China alone may not be enough in order to hold on to first place among manufacturers of smartphones, when the global economy starts to recover, says Mo Gia.
