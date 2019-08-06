Hudal presented the details of funding of $ 22 million (PHOTO)

Loading...

Public security Minister Ralph Goodal said that provincial and municipal police forces will receive $ 15 million to combat the sexual exploitation of children online.

The liberal government has committed approximately us $ 22 million for three years on this matter in the Federal budget this year and provided a detailed scheme of allocation of a larger amount to strengthen police units in combating sexual exploitation of children online.

The rest of the money will go to raising awareness, strengthening the judicial system, and the interaction with the online companies must make on their platforms did not place child pornography and related content.

The statement was a logical continuation of conducted in the last month of the meeting at which Godel was present with his colleagues, representing the allies, the canadian Alliance “Five eyes”: United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

At the meeting of Facebook, Google and Microsoft have adopted a set of proposed by the governments of the above countries, the rules according to which the company must as soon as possible to get rid of child pornography on the Internet.

Godal reported that just over $ 2.1 million from the budget this year will go to ensure that the company continued its efforts in this direction.