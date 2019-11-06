Huge crowds and expensive tickets, what days it is better not to fly
In connection with the approaching holidays comes the worst days to fly — large crowds, high ticket prices and delayed flights. Edition of Fox Business did a list of days that are the worst in order to make a flight.
The holidays are definitely in this list. However, it’s not just Thanksgiving or Christmas. Holidays, including memorial Day weekend, also included in the report. But other days are also included in this report.
The study was made on the basis of ticket prices, delays of departures and the size of the crowds at the airport.
Days near Thanksgiving
One of the worst days to fly is thanksgiving Day.
On the Friday before thanksgiving usually fly people who have taken leave for the whole week, the day before the holiday — people who have day off only on thanksgiving and Sunday after the holiday, everyone returns home.
Despite the fact that on Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, the aircraft also fly, the busiest day is Sunday.
Days near Christmas
Similarly, the days for Christmas are also one of the worst for flight.
On the Friday before Christmas, the students begin their winter vacation and many people take Christmas vacation. In addition, the Saturday before Christmas is also one of the busiest days for air travel because flying on Saturday, who do not have time to buy a ticket for Friday.
But in the days after Christmas and before New year there is the greatest frequency of delays in the departures and cancellations of flights.
2 Jan
The flights the next day after the New year in 2019 were delayed around 25% of cases. But just one day later, delay was reduced by approximately 19%.
Saturdays and Sundays in March
According to a report by SkyScanner, except November and December, the most expensive tickets sold for the March flight. Most likely it is due to the fact that March falls on spring break.
Since many of these students still go to school on Fridays most popular days to fly typically are on Saturdays and Sundays, making those days some of the most crowded.
Good Friday
Good Friday also a lot of people who fly to visit family before Easter, although Easter Sunday is not too crowded.
Weekend memorial Day
Weekend memorial Day is an incredibly popular time for flights, so airports are usually full. To avoid the crowds, try to book tickets and plan your vacation for another time.
Fridays and Sundays in the summer
June, July and August are the busiest months for air travel, but the airlines, as a rule, are willing to change, therefore the delay and cancellation will not be a big problem.
However, this means that on Fridays and Sundays at the airport will be fairly crowded, which in turn means long queues.
On 3 and 4 July
National holiday 4 July is another popular time for Americans.
July 4, 2019, the airports were filled with people, about 12,25 million people took a long vacation.
Labor Day
A weekend dedicated to labor Day, they are a crowded time to travel, because it’s the end of summer.
American Airlines said that about 17.5 million passengers traveled this weekend in 2019 in the United States.
Sunday
In General, on Sundays, usually the most expensive tickets.