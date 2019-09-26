Hugging and holding hands: Vitorgan no more hiding a relationship with a young actress (photos)
Ex-husband of Ksenia Sobchak Maxim Vitorgan, who previously did not advertise a relationship with a young actress Nino Ninidze, no more hiding the affair. He, along with sweetheart appears on the social events and does not hide her feelings in public. Recently, they walked not two parties. Came holding hands all night did not depart from each other and gently hugged. Lovers for the first time posing together as a couple.
“It was an evening full of happiness,” wrote Vitorgan in Instagram.
No 47-year-old Maxim, any 28-year-old Nino until comment. But their families know each other. The mother of the actress, star of the film “Heavenly swallows” Iya Ninidze approved the daughter’s choice.
Summer vacation Maxim and Nino had together. First, they rested together, and then they were joined by the children. The family had a great time in Greece.
Recall that Ksenia Sobchak was married to film Director Konstantin Bogomolov. Ex-husband she was not invited. September 10, max turned 47 years old and he had a party with dances.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter