Hugh Grant scandal in Italy
Hugh Grant, who arrived in Rome with his wife Anne Eberstein, marriage with which he registered in may last year, trapped in a bad situation. The actor, known for his violent temper, was accused of more than impolite behavior.
It all started with the fact that 58-year-old Hugh decided to have dinner with Anna in one of the local restaurants. And when the couple left the establishment, there was an unpleasant incident. Grant saw some woman with mobile phone in hand, which shot them, he decided, with his camera “gadget”. And then this lady, as it seemed, tried to get in the way of his wife. And then Hugh, not even trying to understand the situation, rushed forward and snatched the woman out of her arms, the phone shouting: “don’t you go near my wife!” And added something else, is totally unprintable.
As swore later Grant, it took them wronged the lady at the paparazzi. But it turned out that it was Louise Melara, the head of the city municipal services responsible for waste management. As it turned out, Melara shot at the moment does not Grant his wife and a restaurant worker who committed the crime from her point of view of the action. He behind Hugh dumped the waste from the restaurant onto the pavement. The reason for the strange actions of an employee of this institution was that in Rome, he broke another “garbage crisis.” Mafias are controlling the garbage, stopped to pick up containers with waste from the streets — with the aim of exerting pressure on local authorities.
As for Grant, he had to give the clerk her phone. However, he did not even think to apologize. And outraged Melara told this story to a reporter, one of the largest Newspapers in Italy – Repubblica. In the end, Hugh has publicly condemned as “rude and ignorant” that of course, was very unpleasant and the actor himself, and his wife, the mother of three children Grant.