Hugh Grant was named the best film in his career
The famous English actor, winner of a BAFTA award and a Golden globe Hugh Grant in a recent interview called the film, which finds the best role in the whole long career. It turned out to be a comedic family film about a funny and cute bear, “the adventures of Paddington 2”.
Over 36 years of acting career, Hugh Grant has collected in his “piggy Bank” of about 60 roles in different genres, many of which were nominated for prestigious industry awards. Recently actor for his part in the series “Extremely English scandal” was nominated for an Emmy. In conversation with journalists of one of the British tabloids Grant told about the most interesting, in his opinion. By the way, “the adventures of Paddington 2”, many Internet users called “shame” in the artist’s career that it is incredibly annoying.
Himself Hugh Grant considers it the best family Comedy movie in which he had to withdraw. After the release of the film on the screen, criticism of the fans subsided, and the picture in world hire has collected about $ 230 million, despite the fact that the budget she was almost 6 times less. In “the Adventures of Paddington 2” Hugh Grant was playing a narcissist, but a forgotten actor of the Phoenix Buchanan.