Hugs and heart-to-heart: who is the new “beloved” Irina Shayk

Another day, another news about the life of Irina Shayk. Yesterday all were discussing the dominance of the commentators in the Instagram “adulterer’s” Lady Gaga, and today on the agenda is the “homewrecker”.

Since the breakup with Bradley Cooper it’s been six weeks. Increasingly, Irina can be found in the company’s two year old daughter, but sometimes occur, and such staff as it is today. Who is the mysterious stranger who hugs Irina, fans have been guessing for long. They found Alec Maxwell, creative Director of British Vogue. However, the romance in their communication, not even close and can not be. Alec has long been engaged in by Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue. With Irina it binds exclusively friendship and long professional relationship.

We will remind, about the breakup Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper became known in early June. Information was confirmed by People magazine, the official representative of the now ex-lovers. Meet model and actor started in 2015. Two years ago they had a daughter Leah.

