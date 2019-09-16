“Human” conversation of two parrots laugh network (video)
The network has become a very popular video in which the parrot, whose name is Pablo and Gabriel, are between a “human conversation”. Birds call each other, ask questions and answer them. Thus it seems that the conversation is conducted consciously, and that parrots love each other.
“Incredible really cute!”, “Sounds like the conversation of the two droids from “Star wars”” wrote in the comments. And someone wrote that now prefers to watch videos with birds, not lions.
Some tried to “translate” the dialogue. There was naslyshany phrase “Good morning”, “Love you, “Thank you”, “let’s kiss”, “What are you doing?”, “Can I see you?”.
