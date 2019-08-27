Human flesh burgers: restaurant in South Carolina was a victim of circumstances
The police and the owners of the Burger in South Carolina, USA, had to refute rumors that the burgers in the institution is made of people. This writes RTVi.
The background is as follows: in the restaurant, Dairy Queen and several nearby locations in the 20s of August was a RAID by the FBI. The reason for the investigation against the two men, who were detained shortly before. They suspected that they were illegal business money transfer.
It would seem, nothing too fancy. But the owner of the local Dairy Queen Saif Momin told visiting journalists on the other. Supposedly someone complained to Dairy Queen for the fact that the school make burgers out of people.
Momin did not realize that in the age of social networking, even the wildest rumors instantly spread on the Internet. Shortly afterwards the official account Dairy Queen on Twitter began to question whether their restaurants used in burgers, human flesh. The Dairy Queen said they use only 100% beef “without additives”.
Into the hands of those who complained about the restaurant, played more and that it was mentioned in official documents relating to an FBI investigation (he was listed as a witness). Although the owner claimed that is not a defendant in the case, and of the employees of the restaurant, no one was detained, this time few people cared.
Then had to intervene the County coroner Sonny Cox. In a conversation with the Index-Journal, he said that never about what similar did not hear and can not imagine that these rumors were true. The owner of the restaurant Momin also said that the fall of 2018, he had to admit his place is almost “perfect” and put rating of 97%.
Momin sure that the restaurant would not have received such a high rating, if they were making burgers out of people.