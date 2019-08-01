Human Horizons introduced a radical concept SUV
Chinese startup Human Horizons, whose technical team is headed by the former head of the special projects division at Jaguar Land Rover mark Stanton introduced a radical SUV concept HiPhi 1.
The project demonstrates the first production car new company, which, as they say, must go on sale within two years.
The car is equipped with 562 sensors that provide “autonomy high level” with the use of V2X communication systems. HiPhi will also monitor the area with cameras to detect faces and even smell sensors to detect unwanted.
In addition, the novelty has 9 doors with electric drive, folding covers and storage compartments, including rear doors that open in the shape of gull-wing and entrance system without handles, in which you use the face detection function.
Machine will have several different modes, including the option to “superstar,” which opens up all the roofs and doors, and mode “parade”, which allows the model to move slowly with a raised “gull wings”.
HiPhi is also equipped with smart headlamp capable of emitting patterns on the road or on the walls, for example, with the effect of “Zebra” to show pedestrians that currently cross the road safely. Large panels under lighting fixtures contain hundreds of LEDs and can display images or even messages.
The exterior design is made in accordance with the preferences of Chinese buyers. Human Horizons contends that the lack of ice has allowed to increase considerably the space in the cabin. Says the head of the Human Horizons Kevin Chen, fins, designed to direct the airflow at the rear edge of the rear doors, and similar channel, embedded in the front wing was inspired by the planes and provide stability at high speed with a drag coefficient of 0.28.
In the cabin, three rows of two seats, each of which is driven, which allows you to create different configurations. The dashboard mainly consists of screens with a digital Toolkit, portrait-oriented touch screen in the middle and a passenger for multimedia playback. It is also equipped with rear camera, although at present in China is not permitted by law.
Stanton, who heads a team of about 400 engineers, said that will be offered as a rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive version. The latter will get a couple of engines with a capacity of 268 HP and acceleration to “hundreds” of about 3.9 seconds.
Will also offer batteries of different sizes, with the largest unit capacity of 96 kWh allows a range of up to 650 km.
In the long term Human Horizons plans to sell HiPhi 1 outside of China.
The production will be at the factory formerly used by the Chinese joint venture partner, Kia, which is currently under refurbishment.