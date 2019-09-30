Human rights activists have estimated the number of children killed by the Russian military in Syria
In four years Russian air strikes in Syria killed 19 018 people. Of this number, almost half — 8289 — accounts for the dead civilians. Died 1997 children, 1255 women, 5037 men. Such data are cited by the human rights organization Syrian Observatory for Human Rights to the fourth anniversary of the Russian military operation in Syria.
Only last month, the organization documented the deaths in Syria, four civilians as a result of a RAID by Russian military aircraft. It is noted that in recent years, for the bombing of Russian aircraft used cluster incendiary bombs. Widely used bombs filled with the special substance “Termite” — quickly vospominanya a mixture of aluminum and iron oxide, causing burns in people and easily destroying the vehicle.
Recall that in 2017 the goal of Russian aviation in Syria were ferries on the Euphrates river, carrying people. As a result of air strikes killed 34 civilians.
In the summer of 2019 Russia has openly admitted that applies in a military conflict in Syria, cluster bombs RBK-500 AO-2.5 RT and RBK-500 SHOAB is 0.5.
