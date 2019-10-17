Human trials: for the first time in history, passengers will travel in a 20-hour flight
Decades travelers struggled heroically with the changing time zones. Now, when airlines introduced non-stop record flight, efforts to combat debilitating symptoms develop in the industry for a billion dollars.
According to Bloomberg, this weekend will be a new picture of the physical and emotional consequences of very long transport. Qantas Airways Ltd. will make the flight from new York to Sydney. No airline has not overcome this route without stopping.
The flight will last about 20 hours. It will be the longest flight in the world. This Friday, October 18, the plane will leave USA and land in Australia on Sunday, October 20, morning.
Flying will become something more than an exercise in endurance. Scientists and medical researchers turn Qantas Boeing Co. Dreamliner in a high-rise laboratory. They will test pilots on vigilance while observing the condition of food intake, sleep and activity of several dozen passengers. The main goal is to see how people stand the test.
Singapore Airlines Ltd. resumed non-stop flights to new York last year. This was due to the development of lighter, aerodynamic aircraft for ultra-long flights.
Due to the physical load of passengers, a new market of products which ease the suffering during long flights. Often buy: a tablet of melatonin, a cure for fear and anxiety Pfizer Inc. Xanax and light emitting points Propeaq, which is claimed to bring the body and mind in the right direction. In addition, there’s an app for smartphone and many other potential remedies from jetlag or “jet lag”.
The potential customer base is staggering. The international air transport Association expects that in 2019 will fly to about 4.6 billion people, and in 2037 the number will rise to 8.2 billion.
According to BIS Healthcare, the demand for medicine in 2023 would cost $732 million dollars . According to GlobalData, the broader market of sleep disorders, which is dominated by tablets, worth $ 1.5 billion, and by 2023 will increase to $ 1.7 billion. In clinical development is more than 80 products intended for the treatment of sleep disorders.
Jet delay usually manifests itself, when the traveller very quickly crosses three or more time zones, leaving the internal body clock in the same schedule. The main complaint after the extremely long flight is the fatigue day or the merciless insomnia at night.
Passengers don’t just cross time zones. General fatigue, poor sleep and dry and the air pressure in the cabin exacerbates the symptoms of jet lag, says Conrad Moreira , medical Director of the clinic, the Travel Doctor-TMVC in Sydney that works in this field more than ten years. ,
“I saw a disoriented people, a week after the flight,” said Moreira in an interview.
He appoints a number of sleeping pills, especially for anxious passengers. According to him, can also help pills, containing melatonin which is naturally produced in the body to improve sleep.
According to Carrie Partch, biochemist and associate Professor at the University of California, each of the billion cells in the human body has its own clock, and vital processes, including heart function, digestion and metabolism are being violated.
The “reaction delay is more than just a nuisance,” said Parts in an interview.
“It’s quite damaging from a physiological point of view. If you constantly travel, you can gain weight, you may have problems with the cardiovascular system, and observed some changes in behavior,” he added.
In the year 2017 scientists have won the Nobel prize for the discovery of molecular mechanisms that control circadian rhythms. According to Partch, in the laboratory it is possible to manipulate the basic proteins of rodent to accelerate the setting of the internal clock, but for people of this pill yet.
Friday’s flight from new York and one from London at the end of this year, are a key test for Qantas, as the company is preparing to start direct commercial flights from those cities to Sydney in 2022. The airline calls it the Sunrise Project.
Consideration of the health effects of very long flights is critical to Qantas. The company must obtain permission from the controller of civil aviation in Australia, so the crew worked longer than 20 hours. The airline also needs a new agreement with the pilots that will fly super-long routes for the new aircraft.
If successful, Qantas wants to launch nonstop routes from the East coast of Australia to South America and Africa.
SE Airbus and Boeing are fighting over the establishment of long-range aircraft that can reach the destination with a full load and alternate fuel. Qantas expects to make a decision to promote these flights or to abandon the idea by the end of 2019.