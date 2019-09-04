Humanitarian organization from Toronto to the Bahamas sends more than 1,000 water treatment systems (PHOTO)

Loading...

A charitable organization from Toronto sends more than 1,000 units of water purification systems in the Bahamas in connection with the extensive destruction caused by hurricane “Dorian” in some parts of the archipelago.

Heavy rain and winds which reached 295 km/h, the hurricane struck the Islands of Abaco and Great Bahama, causing them catastrophic damage.

Today to deal with the consequences of the raging elements, the company GlobalMedic guides to the Bahamas seven members of his rapid response team.

Volunteers will be divided into two teams. One of the groups working with drones and will be responsible for gathering information through aerial surveillance, which is transmitted by officials of emergency situations responsible for the organization of rescue activities.

Simultaneously, the second group will focus on installing water purification systems in temporary accommodation centres and distribution of more than 1,000 sets of emergency aid to families in some of the most affected areas of the Bahamas. Each set includes individual water purification block, the lamp with solar battery, hygiene and oral rehydration solution.

“This (initial sets) should be enough for about 5,000 people, but this is only the first step, we will increase our volumes, because we know that the damage is great, and people need help, – said the Executive Director of GlobalMedic Rahul Singh in an interview Wednesday morning. We don’t know how long we’ll be there, but we will be there from day one and will continue to help, because the hurricane affected 60,000 people, and, of course, for some time many of them have nowhere to find such things as clean drinking water and food.”

At least seven people were killed in the Bahamas by hurricane “Dorian”, although the full extent of the terrible consequences yet to figure out, but now Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called it “one of the greatest national crises in the history of our country.”

Singh said that the Bahamas will become the 72nd country to which GlobalMedic has sent its employees to assist in the result of an emergency.

He said that the volunteers don’t know exactly what to expect, but be prepared for the worst.