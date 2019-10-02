Humanity faces mass extinction: people have been the largest disaster for the Earth
Scientists came to the conclusion that mankind has influenced the global carbon cycle is stronger than the asteroid that caused extinction of dinosaurs. This writes Mail.Ru.
Experts analyzed data collected in the framework of the “deep carbon Observatory”. They tracked the changes in the carbon cycle over the past 500 million years.
In the past carbon flows most of the time remained stable, the carbon dioxide that entered the atmosphere from volcanic eruptions can be balanced with carbon, which is left and accumulated in the bowels of the Earth. This, in turn, fosters a climate suitable for maintaining a high level of biodiversity.
From time to time this balance is disrupted by the catastrophic events that lead to large emissions of greenhouse gases, global warming and mass extinctions. Scientists have identified four other major disasters of this kind, including the asteroid impact 66 million years ago, and several massive volcanic eruptions.
Scientists emphasize that at present the burning of fossil fuels contributes to a serious disruption of the carbon cycle. The total amount of carbon dioxide emitted by humankind in a year outweighs the volume of the same gas emitted by all volcanoes of the Earth in a year, at least 80 times. Even the amount of carbon dioxide that was in the atmosphere after the fall of the asteroid at the end of the Cretaceous period (about 1400 billion tons), less the amount emitted since 1750 (2000 billion tonnes).
According to researchers, anthropogenic impact on the biosphere the same effect as major disasters, causing mass extinction.