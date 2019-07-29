Humanity has exhausted the resources of the Earth for 2019

July 29, 2019
Natural resources (water, clean air, soil, etc., the planet is able to recover within a year) for the year 2019 humanity has already exhausted on Monday, July 29, according to the report of the international organization Global Footprint Network.

Человечество уже исчерпало запас ресурсов Земли на 2019 год

“Humanity is using nature to 1.75 times faster than the ecosystem of our planet can recover. This is how we use the resources of 1.75 Earth”, — stated in the message of defenders of the environment.

The price of such environmental waste, says the report, is the disappearance of forests, soil erosion, loss of biodiversity and increasing the carbon dioxide content in the atmosphere, leading to climate change.

“We have only one Earth — it defines the context of our existence. We can’t use a 1.75 (his planet. — ed.) without destructive consequences,” — said the founder of the Global Footprint Network Mathis Vkernel (Mathis Wackernagel).

Published in the report is calculated since 1986. Crossing the border restore planetary resources annually occurs earlier.

