Humidity and sunlight: what is the weather faster kills coronavirus
Scientists from the U.S. conducted a series of experiments on samples of coronavirus and their results are already announced, counselor of the Department of homeland security for science and technology, writes DW.
Direct sunlight has a strong effect on the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and contributes to his death. With such statement the adviser of the Department of homeland security for science and technology William brown spoke at a briefing on Thursday, April 23.
So, at a temperature of 21-24 degrees Celsius and humidity levels at 80 percent of the “half-life” of viral particles trapped on the surface of a drop of human saliva is 2 minutes, and for the same particles in the air and 20% humidity — about a minute.
Brian referred to the research of experts of the National center of the US biological defense analysis and countermeasures (NBACC). According to scientists at a similar temperature and lack of sunlight “half-life” of the particles on the surface is 6 hours at 80 percent humidity and 18 hours at 20-percent, and in the air (with a humidity content of 20 percent) is about 60 minutes.
The results of the study have not yet been published. Experts NBACC emphasize that the chain of transmission of the causative agent COVID-19 there are still unknown parts.
Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as of April 24 were detected in more than 2.7 million people in 210 countries and territories since its discovery in China in late 2019. From the effects of the disease died over 191 000 people. In absolute terms the first place the number of infections and deaths is the USA.
