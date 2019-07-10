Humor about life and women

Stories to laugh heartily.

Fresh selection of jokes for our readers, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

The taxi driver drives up adult, wealthy uncle. He pays exactly metered.

Taxi driver:

  • Yesterday I was your son a ride, so he me $ 100. tea left.
  • Well, his dad is a millionaire, and I — an orphan.

She shattered men after forty minutes explaining to the policeman that the licence was in another purse, because yesterday she was at other sandals.

To take man as he is, can only office.

  • Girl, what’s your name?
  • It doesn’t matter!
  • Oh! And look the same!

She was a woman of strict rules, fundamental. She’d never forgive Sergei his next betrayal! Here are just a new mink coat ruined it…

