Humor, music and theater: 7 spring event that is always worth a visit
Christmas holidays and Valentine’s Day are long gone, and now certainly time to take part in the active working rhythm. But if the arrival of spring, your soul asks of celebration and fun events, the Russian artists, who wanted to tour in the United States, have prepared for you a wide selection.
This spring the Russian-speaking people in the US waiting for shows, concerts, and performances by legendary entertainers, whose songs you know by heart in many countries. We selected seven events in the spring of 2020, which are definitely worth a visit.
Vera Brezhneva
Vera Brezhnev, singer, actress, television personality and goodwill Ambassador of the UN in 2020 will introduce in the USA a new program as part of its tour titled “10”.
Live sound, drive, dancing and one of the most beautiful singers of the decade will give guests an unforgettable evening.
Tickets at:
- February 28 — Los Angeles;
- February 29 — San Francisco;
- March 1 — Seattle;
- March 6 — Chicago;
- March 7 — new York.
- March 8 — Miami.
Having won all the major music awards, and collecting full houses, Faith always singing to each audience.
For more than 10 years, every solo concert of Vera Brezhneva — absolute discovery, which always remains the same only in one thing: sincere smiles of all the audience, and the incomparable energy.
Circus Gregory Popovich
Winner of many international circus competitions Gregory Popovich is lucky in the USA show for the whole family. It is clowns, acrobats, jugglers and more than 30 animals, including trained dogs, cats, pigeons and even mice. The performance will involve daring tightrope walkers, jugglers and acrobats. As the lead actor, Gregory Popovich will present a lot of clown reprises and a unique number “Juggler on the stairs”.
In the show, along with new, viewers will see famous rooms that have become classics of circus arts.
The address of the corpses held in these us cities:
- April 19 — new York (there will be three shows: 12:00, 15:00 and 18:00);
- April 25 — Chicago.
HammAli & Navai
Thanks to the combination of dance music and poignant lyrics, creative tandem of Alexander Aliyev and nawai Bakirov became one of the most striking discoveries of recent years.
Releasing hit after hit, the guys are soaring to the top of music charts and continue to win the love of the audience: tickets to their concerts fly long before the appointed date.
Artists will perform in such U.S. cities:
- March 27 — Los Angeles;
- March 28 — San Francisco;
- March 29 — Seattle;
- April 3 — new York.
- April 4 — Chicago;
- April 5 — Miami.
Comedy Woman
Ekaterina Varnava, the head of Arikan, Marina Fedunkiv, Ekaterina Skulkina, Nadezhda Sysoeva, Maria Kravchenko, Nadezhda Angarskaya — they gossip, even men, they discussed on the sidelines of celebrities and women across the country repeat their sexy dancing.
These Comedy stars know all about life and so so beautiful, rich and not so smart and a little crazy, Muscovites and those who sadly is leaving for Moscow.
Performances Comedy Woman held in such U.S. cities:
- April 24 — new York;
- April 25 — Chicago;
- 29 APR — Detroit;
- May 1 — Atlanta;
- May 2 — Miami;
- May 3 — Dallas;
- May 7 — Denver;
- May 8 — Los Angeles;
- May 9 — San Francisco;
- May 10 — Seattle.
Group “Spleen”
The legendary rock group “spleen” will perform in Miami with The Best program, which included the best songs from different albums and those that have not been played live, but widely known and loved by the public.
The concert will take place on 29 April in the Sport of Kings. Tickets — click here.
“No exit”, “Orbits without sugar”, “life Line”, “Romance”, “outta my head” — these and many other songs from all 14 albums “spleen” immediately after occupied the top of the charts and became the favorite songs not only fans of the band, but those who heard them. And all of them will be the concert band in the United States.
Musical performance “Cinderella”
The Moscow Theatre Entreprise name of Spartaka Mishulina and FTI Agency represents Musical performance for the whole family “Cinderella.”
Performances will take place in such U.S. cities:
- April 25 — San Francisco;
- April 26 — Los Angeles;
- April 17 — Denver;
- April 28 — Miami;
- April 30 — Charlotte;
- May 1 — Philadelphia;
- May 2 — Boston;
- May 3 — new York.
This tale, directed by the famous Director Robert Manukyan (“Khanuma”, “Intimate Comedy”, etc), have acquired a new meaning. Beautiful scenery, beautiful costumes, talented actors play and interactive game will not leave indifferent even the most demanding little of the viewer.
The tale is very fun and funny, with songs and games. Wonderful music and songs written especially for this production by composer Mikhail Adamov, will immerse viewers in the atmosphere of a miracle.
Without a doubt, the show will be interesting for both children and adults. Everyone can find something for themselves.
Rock-Opera “Juno and Avos”
In 2009 specifically for the show at the festival of Pierre Cardin in Lacoste, Alexei Rybnikov and Andrei Voznesensky were created author’s version of the rock Opera “Juno and Avos”, which was premiered with great success on 3 July 2009. For the past 10 years, “Juno and Avos. Author’s version” with success goes on the best stages of Russia and abroad.
The rock Opera is coming to the cities of the United States:
- April 30 — Seattle;
- May 1 — San Francisco;
- May 2 — Chicago;
- May 3 — new York;
- May 5 — Miami.
The new version of Opera combines the traditions of Russian sacred music, national folklore, genres of mass “city” music, with imaginative, ideological, and aesthetic priorities of the composer.
The cast consists of brilliant Moscow performers – stars of the new wave. In the role of count Rezanova – Nikita Pozdnyakov. Conchita plays the role of Svetlana Bakaeva.
bookmark