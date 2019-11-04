Hump, excessive weight, varicose veins: researchers reveal the future of the body of an office worker
It is no secret that regular office work without keeping an active lifestyle can lead to numerous diseases and changes in the body. European scientists proved that modelling the future of the body of an office worker who is forced to work in uncomfortable conditions more than twenty years.
Experts conducted a survey among more than three thousand office workers from the UK, Germany and France, learning about their working conditions and health status. On this basis, they created a model named Emma, writes British newspaper Daily Mail.
Judging by the way Emma looks, lives a lot of it is not regretted. Red eyes from a long stay at the computer, the skin greenish hue from the artificial lighting of the monitor as well as excess weight, varicose veins, curved back and even hump.
Experts recommend employers to improve working conditions for their employees, and the employees were advised to lead an active lifestyle and exercise.