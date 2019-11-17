Hundreds and hundreds of thousands in Poland called the number of Ukrainian workers
The economy in Poland, which has recently died in the refrigerator for two workers of the Ternopil region, the total number of Ukrainian workers is 900 thousand people.
This was stated by the Deputy Director of the Department of economic analysis of the national Bank of Poland Jacek Kotlovsky, says RMF24.
All in all, the country’s economy employed more than 1 million immigrants.
“Tensions in the labour market greatly reduced due to the sailing of immigrants… today only from Ukraine there were almost 900 thousand immigrants, plus from other countries, including Belarus. It seems to us that in the Polish economy over 1 million effectively employed immigrants”, — said Kotlovsky.
We will remind, the Polish authorities are interested in coming to work of citizens from the neighbouring countries. So, in October in Poland he is thinking about to simplify the procedure of nostrification of education documents: a draft law that to medical specialties to allow professionals without prior nostrification of your diploma.
The project is still being discussed, at this stage, the document recorded that the permit will be issued for five years, and the employment is allowed in all medical institutions, and in particular hospital where most do not have enough doctors. The issuance of these temporary licenses will be provided by the medical Board under the local authorities. Foreign doctors plan to issue work permits to a specific hospital or given the opportunity to take the exam to obtain work permits in Poland.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the national Bank of Ukraine has published the report about volume and structure of remittances. According to the NBU, during the first quarter in Ukraine this year was transferred 531 million dollars, that is 22,90% of the total amount of transfers. The money came from the USA (18%), Israel (15%) and Italy (9%), Poland (7%) and Russia (6%).
