Hundreds of American intelligence officials demanding the impeachment of trump after the scandal with Zelensky
In the U.S. Congress addressed about 300 former employees of the national security structures, who demanded to call the President, Donald trump to justice in connection with the “ukrainisation”.
As reported by CBS News, all the signatories of the open letter to Congress included in the group National Security Action. They believe that trump is demanding from Zelensky to investigate the actions in Ukraine, former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden and his son, “excessively exceeded the powers”.
“It is also an attempt to put the national interests of the United States at the mercy of the personal political interests of the President,” — said in an open letter.
We will remind, on Wednesday, September 26, the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi announced the decision to begin impeachment proceedings Trump for his statements in a telephone conversation with Zelensky on July 25.
