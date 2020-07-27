Hundreds of cases in 23 US States recorded outbreak of salmonellosis
In Centers for control and prevention (CDC) said that 31 persons out of 212 patients were hospitalized, but to date, no deaths registered, writes Fox News.
According to the Federal health authorities, an outbreak of Salmonella struck nearly two dozen States.
A total of 212 people have been infected with a strain of Salmonella Newport in 23 States. Since the last data update, Center for control and prevention (CDC) on July 21, there have been 87 new cases, including 38 in the eight new States: Florida, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia, Idaho, Arizona and Nebraska.
“This outbreak is rapidly increasing in size”, — stated in the message of the CDC, published on Friday, July 25.
It is also indicated that specific food product, grocery store or restaurant chain was not identified as the source of infection.
Oregon and Utah reported the most infections, with 51 and 40 cases, respectively. Map of States affected by the outbreak of salmonellosis, published on the CDC website.
The symptoms of salmonellosis usually begin in the period from 6 hours to 6 days after infection and can last up to a week.
“However in some people the symptoms do not appear for several weeks after infection, while in others the symptoms persist for several weeks”, — is spoken in the message of the CDC.
Symptoms include:
- nausea, vomiting;
- diarrhea (which may be bloody);
- high temperature;
- headache;
- spasms of the stomach.
In rare cases, the salmonellosis can be fatal. People with weakened immune systems, children under the age of 5 and adults over 65 years are more at risk of severe disease.
The CDC asked anyone with symptoms of salmonellosis, report it to your local health Department and keep records of what products they used and where. This information will help officials in public health to determine the source of contaminated food and to help stop the spread of the disease.
