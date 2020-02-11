Hundreds of cases: the American ship interrupted the cruise because of an outbreak of gastrointestinal infection
Cruise ship cut its 14-day flight to the Caribbean and returned to the United States after sickened hundreds of passengers and crew members. The company promised passengers a partial refund, when the ship docks in Florida, writes Fox Business.
2 Feb liner Caribbean Princess, owned by a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, Princess Cruises, went back to Florida almost 2000 miles after at least 299 passengers and 22 crew members on Board became ill with gastrointestinal infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases. The CDC is still investigating the cause of the disease. It is assumed that this is gastroenteritis.
The ship completed the flight a week earlier “due precaution”, the passengers are undergoing treatment in the onboard medical group, a spokesman for Princess Cruises. According to the Department of health, the ship was refused entry to ports in Barbados, and Trindade and Tobago.
“This is a very unusual event, and we share the disappointment of our guests, — said the representative of Princess Cruises. — Nevertheless, the health and safety of our guests and crew is our top priority, and working with the Centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC), it was decided in this case to terminate the cruise due precaution.”
The company confirmed that among the guests or crew members revealed no cases of coronavirus. Nonetheless, the news appeared on the background of how the new virus infection carefully watching world. The outbreak that began in China, infected more than 43,000 people worldwide, in the United States was 13 cases.
The Director General of the world health organization said that the Agency is still unable to predict where the flash is, but he thinks he still has the ability to contain it.
The ship with more than 4,000 passengers and crew should arrive in Florida on Thursday, February 13.
When the ship docks in Fort Lauderdale, the company will provide a 50 percent reimbursement of the cost of their flight and the loan on the subsequent cruise in the amount of 50% of the cost of the failed trip.
It is planned that the Caribbean Princess will make another trip to the Caribbean on February 16.
