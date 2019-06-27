Hundreds of drivers got stuck in the mud on the bypass road proposed by Google Maps
Technology is not always reliable, and this again saw around 100 drivers from Colorado, followed the suggestion of Google Maps quickly to avoid a traffic jam on the road.
The incident on June 23 accident on the Boulevard singing, leading to Denver international airport, led to the formation of a large tube, and the app offered users a supposedly quick detour. But as it turned out, trusting technology is not always the case, writes CNN.
An alternative route was laid along a dirt road that was washed away by rain, and the car began to slide. Some cars stuck in the mud, and about 100 other cars trapped behind them.
Connie, of Monsey was driving to the airport to meet her husband, when the accident on the Boulevard of singing has led to a significant delay in the movement.
“I thought, “maybe there’s a detour,” and started looking on Google Maps and the app offered me a detour, which took twice less time than the primary route. Instead of 43 minutes was 23 — so I chose the bypass route and went wherever I was told the application,” said Monsey.
“This is a dirt road also drove many other cars, so I said to myself: “I Think all right.” But it was not so,” the woman added.
Google announced that their app can’t take into account unexpected factors such as the impact of weather on the condition of the road.
“We take into consideration many factors when determining the routes of driving, including the size of the road and the length of the route. Despite the fact that we are always working to ensure selection of the best route, problems may occur due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather. We encourage all drivers to follow the local laws, pay attention, and decision making while driving,” said Google.
As it turned out, this road is not owned by the state, it is private (in Google was not a mark on it), so it is unclear whether the drivers license to use it for a detour.
Fortunately, the machine of Monsey has four-wheel drive, and she was able to cope with an unpleasant situation. She even drove to the airport two people, whose cars got stuck and they had on their flights.
“I damaged the fender liner the right front wheel,” said the Monsey, adding that other cars damage was much more serious.
It is unknown how many people were late for flights because of the detour.