Hundreds of people in Toronto were without electricity (PHOTO)

About 800 users Toronto Hydro were without electricity in the district of St. Clair West.

Disconnection of supply of electricity occurred at about 3 p.m., and is likely due to the complex and time-consuming underground repairs by midnight, the light still will not give.

Electricity in the district of St. Clair Avenue West and nearby streets South to Bloor Street West, West to Dufferin Street, East to Bathurst Street.

According to representatives of Toronto Hydro Caitlin woods, electricity gone due to “faulty equipment”.