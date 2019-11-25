‘Hundreds of people sick’: on a cruise ship for Norwegian, an outbreak of norovirus
According to reports, the passengers of a cruise ship Norwegian Cruise Line became ill with norovirus during a 16-day journey. The exact number of patients is not known, but one of the passengers wrote that it was “hundreds” of people.
In social networks there were photos of the ship returning to the port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. They are visible to a group of passengers, which is checked separately from the rest, writes Fox News.
The outbreak occurred on the ship Joy of the cruise company Norwegian Cruise Line, which was in the 16-day voyage after leaving the port of Florida. Similarly, it is unclear how many people were affected.
Twitter user Peter craevschi wrote that he was on this cruise: “Just got off the boat Norwegian Joy at the port of Los Angeles. Over the last several days our ship was dealing with an outbreak of norovirus, but none of the passengers suspected that it could be so bad. Apparently, hundreds of people became very ill on the ship.”
In the next publication he noted that to meet and assist sick passengers to the vessel there have arrived rescuers and paramedics.
In a statement obtained by Fox News, a representative of Norwegian Cruise Lines said: “the Safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew is our number one priority. Therefore we work in accordance with the highest standards of public health. During the voyage through the Panama canal a few guests on Board Norwegian Joy suffered a disease associated with the gastrointestinal tract. To mitigate the spread of this rare occasion, we have strict sanitary procedures. We will continue to monitor this situation.”
Craevschi also wrote on Twitter: “Sick passengers coming from Norwegian Joy, are examined separately from the rest of the passengers to disembark”.
Fire Department Los Angeles stated that “employees of the LAFD continue to explore the “several cases” while on the pier near the cruise liner. According to reports, at present, “no patient, no symptoms of life-threatening”.