Hung at a height of 90 meters upside down: the UK 15 hours rescued man (video)

October 30, 2019

Висел на высоте 90 метров вниз головой: в Британии 15 часов спасали человека (видео)

In the North of England lifeguards for 15 hours trying to get to a man who is stuck upside down on a 90-foot brick pipe.

As reports “VVS-Ukraine”, about the screams that raced from the heights, the police said local residents. First to the person trying to get by helicopter, but the operation was not successful. Later from Glasgow brought up a special lifting platform, but at that moment the man did not respond to attempts by rescuers to get in touch with him.

When stuck got climbers, 50-year-old man was already dead.

 

