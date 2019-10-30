Hung at a height of 90 meters upside down: the UK 15 hours rescued man (video)
In the North of England lifeguards for 15 hours trying to get to a man who is stuck upside down on a 90-foot brick pipe.
As reports “VVS-Ukraine”, about the screams that raced from the heights, the police said local residents. First to the person trying to get by helicopter, but the operation was not successful. Later from Glasgow brought up a special lifting platform, but at that moment the man did not respond to attempts by rescuers to get in touch with him.
Emergency services have been working to safely resolve the situation at Dixons chimney, inc use of helicopter. However, the rescue has not been possible due to the precarious position man is in and the potential for backdraft to worsen the situation.
Efforts on-going to reach the man from below pic.twitter.com/okrJKjDKGD
Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) October 28, 2019
When stuck got climbers, 50-year-old man was already dead.
Poor man still stuck at Dixon chimney.Police have been trying to bring him down since 2:50 am but no luck so https://t.co/fQC9xi0fVx just goes on to show that carlisle city council needs to be more resourceful when it comes to handling emergencies like this pic.twitter.com/KRhDSIy9IA
— Naim Asghar (@naim_asghar) October 28, 2019
They’ve brought the scaffolding for #dixonchimneyman but it hasn’t worked so far. fingers crossed pic.twitter.com/eg5SIyp92f
— Naim Asghar (@naim_asghar) October 28, 2019
As previously reported “FACTS” in the US killed the people trapped under the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey hotel.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter