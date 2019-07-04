Hungarian club has banned Ukrainian football player to participate in the game against the Russian “Krasnodar”
Yuri Gabovda
The leadership of the Hungarian club “Haladas” has decided to suspend Ukrainian footballer Yuri Gabovda from participating in tomorrow’s friendly match against the Russian “Krasnodar-2”, reports isport.ua citing the press-service of the club from Szombathely.
Earlier, the Ukrainian storis “Instagram” wrote that in tomorrow’s game “at least one moskalskaya mug will fall.”
“Our club condemns the actions of the player, as in football, no place for politics. Gabovda will not work tomorrow on the field in a match with “Krasnodar-2”, – reported the press service of the Hungarian club.
In turn, the 30-year-old has denied his words, saying that his page was hacked, and he did not like writing.